world soccer 1.6.2019 11:03 am

Ex Spain international in custody after football match-fixing op

AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 29, 2009 Olympiacos FC's Spanish defender Raul Bravo gestures at Georgios Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus. - Spanish police were carrying out an operation today against several footballers --among them former Real Madrid player, Raul Bravo-- ex-players and club managers accused of fixing matches in the first and second divisions, a source close to the probe said. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

The four other suspects who were also questioned by the judge on Thursday were released on bail pending the investigation.

Former Spain international Raul Bravo and retired football player Carlos Aranda were remanded in custody on Thursday, suspected of leading a match-fixing gang that operated in the country’s first and second divisions.

In a statement, a court said a judge in Huesca in northern Spain had ruled both could be freed if they posted bail of 100,000 euros ($111,000) each.

They include the president of SD Huesca, a football club that climbed into top division La Liga this season before being relegated again.

They were all detained in a police operation launched on Tuesday over alleged match-fixing during this season and the 2017-2018 campaign.

Among them were several games played by Real Valladolid, a club majority-owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo since September.

Bravo, 38, is a former Real Madrid player.

The suspects are accused of match-fixing, belonging to a criminal gang and money laundering, police said.

 

