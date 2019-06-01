Legendary Henry reluctant to predict Champions League winner

Henry, who has won the top European club trophy with Barcelona is in the country for the competitions unmissable moments campaign.

“I don’t think we will see a Champions League like this one ever again. It has been unpredictable and full of entertainment. You look at the way all these teams played, from Ajax, Liverpool and Tottenham. I don’t think we will ever see anything like that again,” said the former striker.

Talking about the final, where Liverpool are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid tonight, Henry, who had a coaching stint with French side AS Monaco, was reluctant to predict who will win, saying he doesn’t like giving predictions and he would speak afterwards.

“I don’t like giving predictions because someone might say this and someone might say that. And from my days as a football pundit for Sky Sports, I didn’t like it.

“I would rather sit and talk about how they won it, what helped and so on.”

The former French striker also touched on his memories while playing against South Africa during the 1998 Fifa World Cup as well as in the 2010 World Cup in the country.

He was honest to say he doesn’t follow Absa Premiership football that much, but knows that South African players are very skilful.

“I remember the first time I played against South Africa it was in the 1998 World Cup and again during the 2010 World Cup. One thing I know about the South African players is that they are very skilful.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.