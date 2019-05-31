Amajita ‘will give Portugal tough time’

Amajita centre back Givemore Khupe says they will be going all out in their last group stages game at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup when they lock horns with Portugal at the Bielsko-Biala Stadium in Poland tonight.

The South Africans have already lost two of their opening matches, losing 5-2 to Argentina, before being edged 1-0 by South Korea in the second game.

Khupe believes Amajita have it in them to get the win and says their last two results were very disappointing.

“This is the last group stage game, we have to give our all in order to get three points. I think we just have to go out there and play our normal game and be focused throughout because that has been our problem in the previous games,” said the defender.

“We are all disappointed that we haven’t won a match yet. It’s not good at all because we prepared very well. But I believe in our team, I think we can grind out a result in our next game. Like I said, it’s disappointing to have lost the opening two games, we now have to go out there and make sure we get a positive result.”

South Africa find themselves at the bottom of Group F in the standings without any points after two games. Argentina lead the standings with six points going into the final group matches, while Korea and Portugal sit in second and third spots respectively tied on three points.

Looking at the group, Amajita’s chances of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament are very slim, but Khupe adds that all they are thinking about is getting a result and nothing more. But again, the defender knows it won’t be simple to get a win against the Portuguese.

“We have seen them play, they are a very tough side and we know we are going to have a very tough match. But we are up for it, we are going to fight because all we are thinking about is getting a positive result. We have a very good squad and we can get something out of the tournament.”

