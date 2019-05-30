Legendary Thierry Henry arrives in South Africa

Uefa Champions League sponsors Heineken have brought Arsenal and Barcelona legend Thierry Henry to South Africa as part of their #unmissable moments campaign.

Through the campaign, SA fans will get an opportunity to view the 2019 Uefa Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur with the football legend at Kyalami Race Track in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Fans can win tickets to the event at various Heineken activation spots around Johannesburg.

Henry is one of the most successful strikers in football history, having won almost every trophy on offer.

The 41-year-old Henry spent eight years at Arsenal where he became the all-time leading scorer at the club with 228 goals.

He went on to win a treble with Barcelona in 2009.

Henry has also won the 1998 FIFA World Cup, Uefa Euro 2000, and 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup with France.

He is also France’s record goalscorer with 51 goals in 123 appearances.

