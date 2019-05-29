world soccer 29.5.2019 01:17 pm

Gasperini to stay with Atalanta for first Champions League campaign – reports

AFP
Atalanta's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini before the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta Bergamo and US Sassuolo Calcio in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 26 May 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Gian Piero Gasperini has turned down a move to AS Roma and will led Atalanta in their first-ever season in the Champions League, according to reports on Wednesday.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s 111-year history.

The club from Bergamo also reached the Coppa Italia final.

Gasperini, who took over in June 2016, has agreed a new contract worth around 2.2 million euro ($2.4 million) per season that will run to June 2022, Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia reported.

The 61-year-old former Inter Milan, Palermo and Genoa boss had been touted as a possible replacement for interim Roma coach Claudio Ranieri.

But he has reportedly been convinced to stay after receiving guarantees that the club will strengthen for the Champions League and not sell their top players.

Atalanta scored the highest number of goals last season with 77 — seven more than champions Juventus.

