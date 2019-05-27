Former Chiefs star Tshabalala leaves Turkish club

Tshabalala joined Erzurumspor from Chiefs in August 2018, but struggled to get game time at the club, making just 17 league appearances for the Turkish side and scoring one goal.

He played his first full 90 minutes game this past weekend and helped his side beat Kayserispor 2-0 on Sunday.

He made an assist for the opening goal that was scored by Taylan Antalyali.

Tshabalala has now announced on his Instagram page that he is leaving Erzurumspor and the Turkish.

“Bidding farewell to the Süper Lig????Thank you to the Erzurum fans????⚪️for your undying love and support ????????Thank you to everyone back at home for your love,support and heartfelt messages. Blessed to have you guys????????

“The journey continues,” wrote Tshabalala.

It’s not clear at this stage as to where the former Bafana Bafana star will play his football next season, but his agent has ruled out a return to South Africa.

