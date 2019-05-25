world soccer 25.5.2019 08:06 pm

Robben and Ribery on bench for cup final farewell

AFP
AFP/File / Odd Andersen<br />Bayern Munich hope to welcome back wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, shown here on March 11, 2015, for Sunday's clash at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach as they look to edge closer to the Bundesliga title

AFP/File / Odd Andersen
Bayern Munich hope to welcome back wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, shown here on March 11, 2015, for Sunday's clash at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach as they look to edge closer to the Bundesliga title

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will both start on the bench as they hope to make a last ever appearance for Bayern Munich in Saturday’s German Cup final clash with RB Leipzig.

Veteran wingers Robben and Ribery will both leave Bayern at the end of the season, and hope to crown a decade of successful service with one more trophy on Saturday.

The Dutchman and the Frenchman will both begin on the bench, however, with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman starting on the wings for Bayern.

Bayern are also without injured midfielder Leon Goretzka, but welcome back goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer, who had missed the last six weeks with a calf strain.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Dortmund take title race to wire as Bayern held 11.5.2019
Bayern Munich flying but Leverkusen crash again 15.9.2018
Watch: Coach injure himself while celebrating 9.5.2016


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 