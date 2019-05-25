Robben and Ribery on bench for cup final farewell

Veteran wingers Robben and Ribery will both leave Bayern at the end of the season, and hope to crown a decade of successful service with one more trophy on Saturday.

The Dutchman and the Frenchman will both begin on the bench, however, with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman starting on the wings for Bayern.

Bayern are also without injured midfielder Leon Goretzka, but welcome back goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer, who had missed the last six weeks with a calf strain.

