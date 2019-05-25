world soccer 25.5.2019 06:25 pm

Celtic win Scottish Cup to complete treble treble

AFP
Odsonne Edouard came off the bench to score Celtic's winner in a 2-1 victory at Hearts. AFP/JOE KLAMAR

Odsonne Edouard came off the bench to score Celtic's winner in a 2-1 victory at Hearts. AFP/JOE KLAMAR

Celtic claimed an unprecedented third consecutive domestic treble after coming from behind to win the Scottish Cup by beating Hearts 2-1 thanks to Odsonne Edouard’s double at Hampden on Saturday.

The Hoops were on course for a first domestic cup defeat in 27 games when Ryan Edwards shot Hearts into a shock lead seven minutes into the second half.

However, Celtic quickly responded when Edouard levelled from the penalty spot and the Frenchman sealed another clean sweep of silverware by racing clear to score the winner eight minutes from time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 