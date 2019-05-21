world soccer 21.5.2019 04:42 pm

France call up Lenglet for Bolivia friendly, Euro qualifiers

AFP
(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on May 21, 2019 shows (from L) Lille's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan controling the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 9, 2017, Barcelona's French defender Clement Lenglet controling the ball during the Spanish league football match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on November 3, 2018, and Lyon's French defender Leo Dubois controling the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Lyon (OL) and FC Barcelona on February 19, 2019, at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. - France's national football team coach Didier Deschamps called for the first time, on May 21, 2019, Barcelona's French defender Clement Lenglet, Lyon's French defender Leo Dubois and Lille's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan to be part of the national football team for the preparation of the friendly match against Bolivia and the for Euro-2020 qualifying match against Turkey and Andorra. (Photos by FRANCK FIFE and BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on May 21, 2019 shows (from L) Lille's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan controling the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 9, 2017, Barcelona's French defender Clement Lenglet controling the ball during the Spanish league football match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on November 3, 2018, and Lyon's French defender Leo Dubois controling the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Lyon (OL) and FC Barcelona on February 19, 2019, at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. - France's national football team coach Didier Deschamps called for the first time, on May 21, 2019, Barcelona's French defender Clement Lenglet, Lyon's French defender Leo Dubois and Lille's French goalkeeper Mike Maignan to be part of the national football team for the preparation of the friendly match against Bolivia and the for Euro-2020 qualifying match against Turkey and Andorra. (Photos by FRANCK FIFE and BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)

Accompanying Lenglet in their bid for a first cap will be Lyon right-back Leo Dubois and Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Didier Deschamps on Tuesday called up an uncapped trio of players including Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet for a 24-man squad for a friendly against Bolivia on June 2, and Euro 2020 Group H matches against Turkey on June 8 and Andorra three days later.

Accompanying Lenglet in their bid for a first cap will be Lyon right-back Leo Dubois and Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

One noticeable absentee, however, is Marseille ‘keeper Steve Mandanda, as Deschamps took the unusual step of naming four shotstoppers as captain Hugo Lloris turns out for Tottenham in the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1.

France’s 24-man squad for a friendly against Bolivia on June 2, and Euro 2020 Group H matches against Turkey on June 8 and Andorra three days later:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Paris SG), Benjamin Lecomte (Montpellier), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/ENG), Mike Maignan (Lille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton/ENG), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona/ESP), Ferland Mendy (Lyon), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP), Kurt Zouma (Everton/ENG)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham/ENG)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla/ESP), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Kylian Mbappe (Paris SG), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 