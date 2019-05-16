We are very happy with Valverde – Barcelona president

Barca play Valencia in Seville on May 25, when victory would secure them a second domestic double in as many seasons.

But their collapse at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League last week has left Valverde’s future uncertain, with some reports suggesting defeat in the cup final will see him sacked.

“Ernesto already said the other day that he has the support of the president and the board because he is the coach we want,” Bartomeu said at a book launch in Barcelona on Thursday.

“He has a contract and we are very happy with him.”

Valverde has led Barca to consecutive La Liga titles but failed to end the club’s malaise in Europe, where they have not reached the final since 2015.

“The planning for next season has been under way for some time,” Bartomeu added.

“Now it is about the players recovering from the mental shock that we suffered. But the result of the Copa final will not be decisive for anyone.”

Barcelona sit 11 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid in the table, ahead of their final league game away at Eibar on Sunday.

