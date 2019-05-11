Yaya Toure hangs up his boots after glittering career around Europe and the Ivory Coast

The four-time African Footballer of the Year won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009 before spending eight years with Manchester City, for whom he scored 79 times in 316 appearances.

He won 101 caps for Ivory Coast and played at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

His agent Dimitri Seluk told the media that Toure has decided to end his career as a champion.

He described him as one of the best players in Africa who had one of the brightest careers in the history of football on this continent.

But Toure is still best-known around the world for his exploits at Manchester City, who need only to beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday to lift the English Premier League title again.

He moved there in 2010 and helped them to three Premier League crowns, two League Cup successes, and an FA Cup win.

