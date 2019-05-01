Live report: Barcelona vs Liverpool

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Jurgen Klopp will put his team’s Premier League title ambitions on the backburner as Liverpool look to reach their second Champions League final in as many years.

Barcelona, on the other hand, no longer have to worry about the domestic title challenge after claiming the La Liga crown following their 1-0 win over Levante.

Both teams are coming into this semi-final with great form under their belts. Barcelona have won ten of their last 12 games in all competitions and are without defeat since late January.

The Reds, meanwhile, have won 11 from their last 12 games and also haven’t tasted defeat since January.

One area in which Liverpool do have a slight advantage over their Catalan opponents is their head to head record. Incredibly, the Reds are unbeaten at the Camp Nou having picked up two wins and two draws in previous years.

What’s more, Liverpool are one of three teams which Lionel Messi has played twice against and has not managed a goal.

