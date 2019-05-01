Live report: Barcelona vs Liverpool

A combination of files pictures created in London on April 28, 2019, shows Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (R) and Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (2nd R) celebrating during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 31, 2019 and Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrating with Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (2nd L) after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Barcelona and Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 16, 2019. - Barcelona host Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. (Photo by Paul ELLIS and Pau BARRENA CAPILLA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / XGTY
Jurgen Klopp will put his team’s Premier League title ambitions on the backburner as Liverpool look to reach their second Champions League final in as many years.
Barcelona, on the other hand, no longer have to worry about the domestic title challenge after claiming the La Liga crown following their 1-0 win over Levante.
Both teams are coming into this semi-final with great form under their belts. Barcelona have won ten of their last 12 games in all competitions and are without defeat since late January.
The Reds, meanwhile, have won 11 from their last 12 games and also haven’t tasted defeat since January.
One area in which Liverpool do have a slight advantage over their Catalan opponents is their head to head record. Incredibly, the Reds are unbeaten at the Camp Nou having picked up two wins and two draws in previous years.
What’s more, Liverpool are one of three teams which Lionel Messi has played twice against and has not managed a goal.
