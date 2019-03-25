 
world soccer 25.3.2019 04:47 pm

Zorc dismisses rumours linking Sancho to United

AFP
England's midfielder Jadon Sancho attends a England team training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England on March 19, 2019, ahead of their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying football matches against the Czech Republic and Montenegro. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

England's midfielder Jadon Sancho attends a England team training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England on March 19, 2019, ahead of their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying football matches against the Czech Republic and Montenegro. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed rumours that 19-year-old rising star Jadon Sancho is set for a move back to Manchester.

English youngster Sancho has flourished since joining Dortmund from Manchester City two years ago, and recently signed a contract extension which keeps him at the German club until 2022.

Yet Sancho, who picked up an assist in England’s 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic on Friday, has been repeatedly linked with a return to the Premier League.

A recent report in The Sun alleged that Sancho’s agent was in talks with Manchester United, but Dortmund boss Zorc dismissed the rumours as “irrelevant”.

“I have no knowledge (of the talks), but it is also completely irrelevant,” Zorc told Bild.

In a recent interview with the same newspaper, Zorc admitted that it would be hard for Dortmund to hold on to Sancho long-term, but insisted that the youngster would remain at Dortmund next season.

“I can’t put a price tag around Jadon’s neck but I can say that even the biggest clubs in the world struggle to afford him at the moment,” said Zorc.

“Jadon will be playing at Borussia Dortmund next season. But it is obvious that the interest in him will keep growing, especially from English clubs. He will not end his career in Dortmund, that much is true.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.