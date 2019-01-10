Ramsey set to cash in with Juventus move – reports

The Welsh international will bring to an end 10 years at Arsenal at the end of the season after talks over a new deal broke down with the Premier League giants in September.

According to The Guardian, Ramsey will become Juventus’ second-highest earner behind Cristiano Ronaldo by signing a five-year deal with Juventus worth £140,000 ($179,000) a week (£7.2m a season).

Ramsey, 28, is already free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs and had been courted by a number of big names with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan also reportedly interested.

Having joined from his hometown club Cardiff City for £4.8m in 2008, Ramsey has scored 62 goals in 354 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

