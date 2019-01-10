 
Ramsey set to cash in with Juventus move – reports

In demand: Aaron Ramsey is set to seal a lucrative move to Juventus on a free transfer. AFP/Glyn KIRK

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to seal a money-spinning move to Italian champions Juventus when his contract expires with the Gunners in the summer, according to reports on Thursday.

The Welsh international will bring to an end 10 years at Arsenal at the end of the season after talks over a new deal broke down with the Premier League giants in September.

According to The Guardian, Ramsey will become Juventus’ second-highest earner behind Cristiano Ronaldo by signing a five-year deal with Juventus worth £140,000 ($179,000) a week (£7.2m a season).

Ramsey, 28, is already free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs and had been courted by a number of big names with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan also reportedly interested.

Having joined from his hometown club Cardiff City for £4.8m in 2008, Ramsey has scored 62 goals in 354 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

