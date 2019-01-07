SA teenager joins Dutch club on loan

The former Ajax Cape Town midfielder joined Dortmund in November 2018 and has been play for their Under-19 team.

“Tashreeq is a great talent from South Africa, an outdoor opportunity. A complement to our head scout Dorothy (Alje) Schut, who has played an important role with his network to bind the player to us,” explains director of football affairs Jordy Zainuddin.

FC Utrecht has an option to buy the player when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

