 
local soccer 7.1.2019 04:52 pm

SA teenager joins Dutch club on loan

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tashreeq Matthews of Ajax Cape Town battles for the ball with Jayden Wakefield of Old Mutual Academy. (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Young South African international Tashreeq Matthews has completed his loan move to FC Utrecht from Borussia Dortmund.

The former Ajax Cape Town midfielder joined Dortmund in November 2018 and has been play for their Under-19 team.

“Tashreeq is a great talent from South Africa, an outdoor opportunity. A complement to our head scout Dorothy (Alje) Schut, who has played an important role with his network to bind the player to us,” explains director of football affairs Jordy Zainuddin.

FC Utrecht has an option to buy the player when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

