 
world soccer 6.1.2019 09:05 am

Paul Pogba’s mother honoured with her appointment as Guinea’s women’s football ambassador

ANA
A child chases one of two soccer balls used by Rampya Chiefs.

A child chases one of two soccer balls used by Rampya Chiefs.

Manchester United’s star midfielder and French World Cup winner Paul Pogba is never far from the headlines, but now he has competition from an unlikely source – his mother.

Yeo Moriba, a former Guinea international footballer, has just been made an ambassador for the women’s game by the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot).

Moriba’s nomination was confirmed after she met with Feguifoot President Mamadou Antonio Souare.

Souare said at the meeting that she hoped Pogba and his twin brothers, Florentin and Mathias, will support their mother as she moves into her new position.

As for “Mrs Pogba” she said she was proud of what the Guinea Football Federation had done to promote the women’s game.

Florentin and Mathias were born in Guinea before Moriba moved to France where Paul was born.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.