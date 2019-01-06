Paul Pogba’s mother honoured with her appointment as Guinea’s women’s football ambassador

Yeo Moriba, a former Guinea international footballer, has just been made an ambassador for the women’s game by the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot).

Moriba’s nomination was confirmed after she met with Feguifoot President Mamadou Antonio Souare.

Souare said at the meeting that she hoped Pogba and his twin brothers, Florentin and Mathias, will support their mother as she moves into her new position.

As for “Mrs Pogba” she said she was proud of what the Guinea Football Federation had done to promote the women’s game.

Florentin and Mathias were born in Guinea before Moriba moved to France where Paul was born.

