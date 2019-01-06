 
world soccer 6.1.2019 12:19 am

Blackpool fan stages 40-minute protest on roof of Arsenal bus

AFP
Arsenal routed struggling Fulham 4-1 to set aside memories of their own thrashing by Liverpool on Saturday. AFP/Glyn KIRK

Arsenal routed struggling Fulham 4-1 to set aside memories of their own thrashing by Liverpool on Saturday. AFP/Glyn KIRK

Arsenal’s FA Cup tie at Blackpool got off to a bizarre start Saturday when a fan of the home side staged a sit-down 40-minute protest — on the roof of the Premier League giants’ luxury team bus.

The demonstration forced Unai Emery’s men to travel to the third division club’s Bloomfield Road ground in another bus.

Since being in the Premier League in 2010, Blackpool slipped to the fourth division, before promotion to the third tier in 2017.

Fans protested against the club’s owners, the Oyston family, outside the stadium ahead of Saturday’s high-profile third round clash.

The bus protester was eventually talked down before being arrested.

There were rows of empty seats inside the ground with more than 5,000 of the 9,000 fans supporting Arsenal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.