Gattuso under pressure as Milan fail to score again

The seven-time European champions have now failed to score in four consecutive league games for the first time since 1984, managing three goalless stalemates in the process.

“To reach our objective of Champions League qualification we can’t play the way we did in the first half,” Gattuso told DAZN.

“I’m the captain of this ship, so it’s only right that I take all the responsibility. It’s important for me to understand how to make my players play their best, because right now they’re performing below their ability.

“There’s no calmness and they look nervous, that’s what I need to think about. As for the rest, anything can happen.”

Milan remain fifth, behind fourth-placed Lazio on goal difference in the race for Champions League qualification.

Milan have said they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after UEFA threatened to ban them from European competition for a season if they do not break even by June 2021.

