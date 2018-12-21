; Barcelona sign Colombian defender Murillo on loan – The Citizen
 
world soccer 21.12.2018 10:01 am

Barcelona sign Colombian defender Murillo on loan

AFP
Independiente Medellin's Jesus Murillo (R) vies for the ball with Atletico Junior's Luis Diaz during their 2018 Colombian Football League final match at Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on December 16, 2018. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

Independiente Medellin's Jesus Murillo (R) vies for the ball with Atletico Junior's Luis Diaz during their 2018 Colombian Football League final match at Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on December 16, 2018. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

Barcelona have signed Colombian international centre-back Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia until the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

The La Liga leaders have struggled defensively this season, conceding 19 goals in 11 league games before a run of three consecutive clean sheets, while also losing defenders Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen to injuries.

Barcelona said that they will have an option to make the deal for Murillo permanent in June for 25 million euros ($28.7 million).

Spanish media reported that Barca coach Ernesto Valverde had made a special request for the club to sign Murillo, despite the 26-year-old having played only one La Liga match all season.

Murillo has played 27 times for Colombia and has previously spent two years at Inter Milan.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.