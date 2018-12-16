; Blow by blow: Liverpool vs Manchester United – The Citizen
 
world soccer 16.12.2018 05:30 pm

Blow by blow: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp greets Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 17, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp greets Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 17, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Liverpool will face a thorough examination of their title credentials when they lock horns with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Reds were knocked off the Premier League summit without kicking a ball on Saturday.

Manchester City threw down the gauntlet to their title rivals by beating Everton 3-1 to kickstart the weekend action, knocking Jurgen Klopp’s men off the Premier League summit in the process.

The pressure is now firmly on Liverpool who must respond to City’s challenge and try to wrest top spot away from the champions.

The scenario is not too dissimilar to last weekend when Liverpool played first and bumped City off top spot.

Pep Guardiola’s men would suffer a double blow 24 hours later, losing for the first time this season at Chelsea and seeing their hopes of regaining top spot dashed.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.