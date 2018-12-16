Blow by blow: Liverpool vs Manchester United

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Reds were knocked off the Premier League summit without kicking a ball on Saturday.

Manchester City threw down the gauntlet to their title rivals by beating Everton 3-1 to kickstart the weekend action, knocking Jurgen Klopp’s men off the Premier League summit in the process.

The pressure is now firmly on Liverpool who must respond to City’s challenge and try to wrest top spot away from the champions.

The scenario is not too dissimilar to last weekend when Liverpool played first and bumped City off top spot.

Pep Guardiola’s men would suffer a double blow 24 hours later, losing for the first time this season at Chelsea and seeing their hopes of regaining top spot dashed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.