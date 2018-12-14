Barcelona draw Levante in Copa del Rey last 16

La Liga leaders Barcelona are bidding for a fifth successive Cup crown after crushing Sevilla 5-0 in last season’s final and face a Levante outfit sitting sixth in the Spanish top flight.

Aletico Madrid will take on Girona, while Sporting Gijon, the only second-tier side still in the competition, face Valencia.

Real play Leganes, who stunned the 13-time European champions on away goals in the quarter-finals last term.

Copa del Rey last-16 draw:

Getafe v Real Valladolid, Real Betis v Real Sociedad, Levante v Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla, Sporting Gijon v Valencia, Girona v Atletico Madrid, Villarreal v Espanyol

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.