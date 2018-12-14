; Sampaoli named as new Santos coach – The Citizen
 
Sampaoli named as new Santos coach

Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli looks on during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Argentina at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / BENJAMIN CREMEL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Former Argentina and Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli has been named as the new boss of Santos, the Brazilian club announced on Thursday.

The 58-year-old will take charge in the new year for his first job since seeing his Argentina side dumped out of the World Cup in the last 16 by eventual winners France.

Former coach Cuca left Santos three weeks ago due to heart problems.

Sampaoli took over the Argentina national team last year after winning the 2015 Copa American crown with Chile and impressing in a season at La Liga club Sevilla.

He now joins a Santos outfit which finished 10th in the Brazilian top flight in 2018, 30 points behind table-toppers Palmeiras.

Santos, whose youth system produced Brazilian stars Pele and Neymar, have not won the league title since 2004.

 

