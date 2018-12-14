Sampaoli named as new Santos coach

The 58-year-old will take charge in the new year for his first job since seeing his Argentina side dumped out of the World Cup in the last 16 by eventual winners France.

Former coach Cuca left Santos three weeks ago due to heart problems.

Sampaoli took over the Argentina national team last year after winning the 2015 Copa American crown with Chile and impressing in a season at La Liga club Sevilla.

He now joins a Santos outfit which finished 10th in the Brazilian top flight in 2018, 30 points behind table-toppers Palmeiras.

Santos, whose youth system produced Brazilian stars Pele and Neymar, have not won the league title since 2004.

