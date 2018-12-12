Shakhtar coach believes in ‘fantastic’ outcome against Lyon

Shakhtar are two points behind second-placed Lyon heading into Wednesday’s final Group F match in Kiev, and must win in order to qualify for the competition’s last 16.

“Tomorrow we will face a very strong, very difficult opponent. But there is nothing impossible in football,” the Portuguese told reporters.

“We need a victory. Lyon are now in the lead, they will be satisfied with both a draw and a win, and only a victory will suit us.

“If tomorrow it happens, it will be something fantastic. It will be remembered by absolutely everyone and it will be very good for our team.”

Shakhtar retained the Ukrainian title in May and are seven points clear of Dynamo Kiev in the current championship race.

But their task in the Champions League was made harder last week when the decider against Lyon was switched from their temporary home ground in Kharkiv to Kiev, some 700 kilometres (435 miles) from their home city of Donetsk.

Eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv fell under the martial law decree issued in November by the Kiev government amid tensions with Russia, leaving fans with a huge round trip to back their team.

“I believe, our team believe that tomorrow all our players will be super motivated and we will try to win and go through,” Fonseca said.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio, meanwhile, says the Ligue 1 outfit will play their own game as they attempt to secure qualification.

Lyon, who impressed in taking four points off group leaders Manchester City, need just a point to ensure a spot in the knockout stages.

“We need to attack this match… we know our ability to play regardless of where we are or the opponent,” said Genesio.

“The best way to qualify is to play our game and not worry about what could happen.”

