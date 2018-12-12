; Galatasaray secure Europa League spot despite Porto defeat – The Citizen
 
world soccer 12.12.2018 10:24 am

Galatasaray secure Europa League spot despite Porto defeat

AFP
Galatasaray's Garry Rodrigues (C) reacts during the UEFA Champions League group D football match between Galatasaray and Porto, at the TT Ali Sami Yen sport complex in Istanbul on December 11, 2018 (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)

Galatasaray wrapped up a Europa League knock-out stage place despite losing 3-2 to Porto in an entertaining Champions League game which saw two of three penalties scored on Tuesday.

Lokomotiv Moscow were beaten 1-0 by Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, leaving the Russian champions rooted to the foot of the Group D table.

Porto had already qualified for the Champions League last 16 as group winners before kick-off, with Schalke through in second.

Felipe climbed highest to nod Alex Telles’ 17th-minute free-kick into the corner to put Porto ahead, and the visitors were awarded the game’s first spot-kick shortly before the break when Hernani collapsed to the ground under minimal contact from Mariano.

Moussa Marega converted the penalty to double Porto’s lead, but Sofiane Feghouli scored from the spot in first-half injury-time to give Galatasaray hope.

The Turks laid siege to the Porto goal early in the second half, but after wasting a succession of chances, were hit on the counter-attack as Sergio Oliveira slotted into an empty net.

Switzerland forward Eren Derdiyok slammed home the hosts’ second in the 65th minute, and the comeback looked on less than two minutes later when Galatasaray were given another penalty.

But Feghouli smashed the ball against the bar, and Porto closed out their fifth win in six group games.

 

