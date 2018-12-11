 
11.12.2018

Blow by blow: Liverpool vs Napoli

Napoli's Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik (Rear) outruns Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between Napoli and Liverpool on October 3, 2018 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI

It’s a do-or-die clash for Liverpool, who must beat Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday night to qualify for the Champions League Round of 16.

The requirements of the task couldn’t be clearer for Jurgen Klopp’s men; no result other than a win will give the Reds a chance to progress.

Even then, a win might not be enough for Liverpool if PSG avoid defeat at Red Star Belgrade.

The Reds must win by a two-goal margin to overhaul Napoli’s superior goal difference or win 1-0.

Then again, any win would suffice for Liverpool if PSG were to lose at Red Star Belgrade. It’s a long shot but not beyond the realms of possibility.

PSG will be alive to the threat Red Star pose on their own patch. It was in Belgrade that Liverpool suffered a shock 2-0 defeat, while Napoli could only manage a draw there. The

Serbian champions are unbeaten at home in the group stages.

 

