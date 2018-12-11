Blow by blow: Liverpool vs Napoli

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The requirements of the task couldn’t be clearer for Jurgen Klopp’s men; no result other than a win will give the Reds a chance to progress.

Even then, a win might not be enough for Liverpool if PSG avoid defeat at Red Star Belgrade.

The Reds must win by a two-goal margin to overhaul Napoli’s superior goal difference or win 1-0.

Then again, any win would suffice for Liverpool if PSG were to lose at Red Star Belgrade. It’s a long shot but not beyond the realms of possibility.

PSG will be alive to the threat Red Star pose on their own patch. It was in Belgrade that Liverpool suffered a shock 2-0 defeat, while Napoli could only manage a draw there. The

Serbian champions are unbeaten at home in the group stages.

