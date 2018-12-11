Blow by blow: Barcelona vs Tottenham

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

With Barcelona having already sealed top spot, the squabble for the second qualifying berth is a straight fight between Spurs and Inter Milan.

The two sides go into their respective final group matches with the same number of points and an identical goal difference.

So, in assessing who has the better chance of progressing, factors such as quality of opposition, venue and what is at stake for opponents all come into consideration.

The general consensus and most popular prediction is that Inter Milan’s result against PSV Eindhoven will carry the day.

On paper, the Italians have the easier tie and enjoy home advantage. They are tipped to beat bottom-of-the-pile PSV.

By contrast, on the face of it, Spurs have the tougher assignment away to group leaders and multiple Champions League winners.

But could Barcelona’s team selection and motivation be the great leveller?

Just like out-of-contention PSV’s clash against Inter Milan, the tie against Tottenham is a dead rubber for Barcelona.

