Champions League: Who needs what in final round

Here, AFP Sports looks at what remains at stake:

Group A

The only thing left to play for is first place in the group. A win for Atletico in Bruges will see the Spaniards finish top but anything else will open the door for Dortmund if they win in Monaco.

Qualified: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund

Europa League: Club Brugge

Group B

Barcelona have already qualified as group winners but could still influence who joins them in the last 16. If Tottenham win at the Camp Nou on Tuesday they will go through on one condition. They must match the result of Inter Milan, who host the already-eliminated PSV Eindhoven.

Qualified: Barcelona

Group C

This is the most intriguing group of all with Napoli, Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool all in with a chance of qualifying. Napoli currently top the group and need just a point from their trip to Anfield to secure their passage. If that happens then PSG would also go through, although the French side can guarantee their own progress with a win in Belgrade whatever the result at Anfield. Liverpool, on the other hand, have to beat Napoli 1-0 or by two clear goals to be sure of qualifying. If Napoli lose, they could still go through if PSG lose in Belgrade.

Group D

2004 champions Porto have qualified as group winners with Schalke joining them in the draw. The Europa League spot will go to Galatasaray if they can beat Porto in Istanbul. Failure to do that means Lokomotiv Moscow could jump in if they win in Germany.

Qualified: Porto, Schalke

Group E

Bayern Munich head to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the final round knowing a draw will be enough for the Germans to top the group. Both sides have already qualified while Benfica are assured of moving into the Europa League. AEK Athens, meanwhile, will hope to score their first point of the tournament.

Qualified: Bayern Munich, Ajax

Europa League: Benfica

Group F

Manchester City have already qualified and need just a point from their home tie against Hoffenheim to secure top spot. The focus will be on what happens in Kiev where Shakhtar Donetsk must beat visitors Lyon to leapfrog the French side for second spot. Lyon will top the group if they win and City lose, a combination which would see Hoffenheim squeeze past Shakhtar for the Europa League spot.

Qualified: Manchester City

Group G

Defending champions Real Madrid are through as group winners with Roma hanging on their coat-tails. Viktoria Plzen, away in Rome, need to match CSKA Moscow’s result in Madrid to reach the Europa League.

Qualified: Real Madrid, Roma

Group H

Juventus and Manchester United have already stamped their tickets for the knockout stage, the only question being which will finish top of the group. Juve are in pole position as a win at Young Boys would make the United result irrelevant. But if Juve slip up in Berne, Joe Mourinho’s side will top the group with a victory in Valencia.

Qualified: Juventus, Manchester United

Europa League: Valencia

