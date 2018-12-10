Ex-Chiefs star Musona wants out at Belgian giants

Knowledge Musona is said to be frustrated by the lack of playing time at the club he joined from another Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit KV Oostende six months ago.

According to reports in Belgium, Musona is keen to move in search of regular first-team football and is even open to re-joining his former side in the January transfer window.

“Knowledge Musona is not very happy anymore at Anderlecht. The Zimbabwean is even open for a return to his ex-team KV Oostende. But whether the coastal team sees that and whether it is financially possible is still to be seen,” reported Het Nieuwsblad.

Musona has started just three league games this season and also made five substitute appearances, scoring one goal.

Anderlecht occupy fourth position on the Belgian Jupiler Pro League log standings with 30 points from 17 matches, eight behind log leaders Genk.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.