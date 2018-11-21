Philippe Coutinho set for Barcelona return

The 26-year-old former Liverpool player has not featured for the side at the top of the table since the 1-1 Champions League draw at Inter Milan on November 6.

Barca’s last game was a 4-3 home defeat to Real Betis on November 11, their first league loss at the Camp Nou in more than two years.

Reports in the Spanish press say the world’s third most expensive player could be given the green light on Friday to feature in Saturday’s first against third clash against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It would be a boost for coach Ernesto Valverde who is already without the injured and suspended Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

