 
menu
world soccer 21.11.2018 11:55 am

Philippe Coutinho set for Barcelona return

AFP
Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (L) holds off Inter Milan's Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko during the UEFA Champions League group B football match Inter Milan vs Barcelona on November 6, 2018 at San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (L) holds off Inter Milan's Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko during the UEFA Champions League group B football match Inter Milan vs Barcelona on November 6, 2018 at San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho has returned to training ahead of this weekend’s La Liga match against Atletico Madrid after missing two weeks with a thigh problem, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool player has not featured for the side at the top of the table since the 1-1 Champions League draw at Inter Milan on November 6.

Barca’s last game was a 4-3 home defeat to Real Betis on November 11, their first league loss at the Camp Nou in more than two years.

Reports in the Spanish press say the world’s third most expensive player could be given the green light on Friday to feature in Saturday’s first against third clash against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It would be a boost for coach Ernesto Valverde who is already without the injured and suspended Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.