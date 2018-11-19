 
menu
world soccer 19.11.2018 11:14 am

Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move – reports

AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 30, 2018 Juventus sporting director Giuseppe Marotta arrives to attend the draw for UEFA Champions League football tournament at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. - Former Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has travelled to China to seal a deal with Inter Milan's Chinese owners Suning for a move to the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy on November 18, 2018. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 30, 2018 Juventus sporting director Giuseppe Marotta arrives to attend the draw for UEFA Champions League football tournament at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. - Former Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has travelled to China to seal a deal with Inter Milan's Chinese owners Suning for a move to the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy on November 18, 2018. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Former Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has travelled to China to seal a deal with Inter Milan’s Chinese owners Suning for a move to the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy on Sunday.

Marotta left Juventus earlier this month after eight highly successful years in Turin, and his arrival would be seen as a huge coup for Inter, Juve’s fiercest domestic rival.

The 61-year-old was one of the architects of Juventus’ recent re-emergence as Italy’s dominant force, which has seen them rack up seven straight Serie A titles and four Italian Cups, and twice finish runners-up in the Champions League.

Marotta is in Nanjing to meet with Suning owner Zhang Jindong and his son, Inter President Steven Zhang, to discuss his future role within the club, according to Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport.

Both newspapers reported that he wants to be clear that his future position will be different to that of Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio.

A deal could be reached before Inter travel to Juventus on December 7.

When contacted by AFP, a spokeswoman for Suning said she was not aware of Marotta’s reported trip.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are third in Serie A, nine points behind Juventus.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.