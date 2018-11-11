 
world soccer 11.11.2018 01:23 am

Pochettino pleads for patience with ‘stunning’ new stadium

AFP
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group B football match between Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven at Wembley Stadium in London, on November 6, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday assured the Spurs fans the wait for the club’s new stadium will be worth it.

Spurs won’t move into their new 62,000 capacity home until at least January 13 after a series of delays with completing the critical safety systems.

A number of home games have been switched to Wembley, which was also Tottenham’s temporary home last season.

Pochettino has at times seemed irked by the upheaval, that has seen a number of fixtures rearranged due to other events at Wembley and Spurs’ home games played on a badly-scarred playing surface from a series of NFL games at the home of English football.

But having visited the new stadium this week, Pochettino described the new venue as “stunning.”

“Stunning. You expect you are going to find a nice stadium, but when I saw the stadium I was like ‘wow’,” he said.

“It is difficult to talk because it is beautiful, amazing, I think it will be an amazing place to enjoy football for our fans and our players.”

