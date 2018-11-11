Pochettino pleads for patience with ‘stunning’ new stadium

Spurs won’t move into their new 62,000 capacity home until at least January 13 after a series of delays with completing the critical safety systems.

A number of home games have been switched to Wembley, which was also Tottenham’s temporary home last season.

Pochettino has at times seemed irked by the upheaval, that has seen a number of fixtures rearranged due to other events at Wembley and Spurs’ home games played on a badly-scarred playing surface from a series of NFL games at the home of English football.

But having visited the new stadium this week, Pochettino described the new venue as “stunning.”

“Stunning. You expect you are going to find a nice stadium, but when I saw the stadium I was like ‘wow’,” he said.

“It is difficult to talk because it is beautiful, amazing, I think it will be an amazing place to enjoy football for our fans and our players.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.