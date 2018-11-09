 
menu
world soccer 9.11.2018 11:17 am

Mbappe tells AFP: Ronaldo, Messi still best but won’t win Ballon d’Or

AFP
France's forward Kylian MBappe poses during a photo session after an interview with AFP in which he announced the formalization of his Ambassadorship with the Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot on November 8, 2018. - Mbappe, who will turn 20 on December 20, became in the summer of 2017 the second most expensive player in football history with a move costing 180 million euros, behind his Brazilian teammate Neymar who's move cost 222 million euros (264 million US dollars). (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

France's forward Kylian MBappe poses during a photo session after an interview with AFP in which he announced the formalization of his Ambassadorship with the Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot on November 8, 2018. - Mbappe, who will turn 20 on December 20, became in the summer of 2017 the second most expensive player in football history with a move costing 180 million euros, behind his Brazilian teammate Neymar who's move cost 222 million euros (264 million US dollars). (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe told AFP on Thursday that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain football’s greatest players but that his own World Cup heroics could help crown him as the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner.

Mbappe, 19, helped France to World Cup victory in Russia as his four goals included one in the 4-2 final victory over Croatia as he became just the second teenager after Pele in 1958 to score in the championship match.

He was also voted Young Player of the tournament and has since become Ligue 1’s leading scorer with 11 goals as Paris Saint-Germain run away with the French championship.

Messi and Ronaldo have won the last 10 Ballon d’Or awards and Mbappe believes that they are still the sport’s top A-listers.

“Nobody is doing better at the moment and we can’t say it’s the end of their era because it will only end when somebody else does better than them,” Mbappe told AFP.

However, the young striker added: “I don’t think one of them will win the Ballon d’Or this year because it was a World Cup year, and the World Cup takes precedence.”

While Mbappe thrived at the World Cup, Messi’s Argentina and Ronaldo’s Portugal bowed out in the last 16.

Mbappe was speaking at an event organised by watchmakers Hublot, one of his leading sponsors.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.