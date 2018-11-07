Blow by blow: Juventus vs Manchester United

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Red Devils travel to Torino on Wednesday for a UEFA Champions League Group H clash two weeks after slumping to a meek 1-0 defeat to the Italian champions at Old Trafford.

Juventus have won all their three group matches so far without conceding a goal. Few would bet against them maintaining their perfect record and sealing their progress to the next stage with two matches to spare.

Maxi Allegri’s men are also unbeaten in the domestic league, with a 1-1 draw against Genoa the only blemish on their record after 11 matches.

The Old Lady warmed up for the visit of United with a routine 3-1 win over Cagliari on

Saturday. Paulo Dybala, scorer of the only goal at Old Trafford, and Juan Cuadrado were on

the scoresheet, while Cristiano Ronaldo provided the assist for the former Chelsea man’s

goal.

