world soccer 7.11.2018 10:04 pm

Blow by blow: Juventus vs Manchester United

Juventus' Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala (R) embraces Juventus' Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring the opening goal of the Champions League group H football match between Manchester United and Juventus at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 23, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Juventus' Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala (R) embraces Juventus' Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring the opening goal of the Champions League group H football match between Manchester United and Juventus at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 23, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester United will be desperate to avoid a second successive defeat to Juventus in as many weeks when the two sides face off at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils travel to Torino on Wednesday for a UEFA Champions League Group H clash two weeks after slumping to a meek 1-0 defeat to the Italian champions at Old Trafford.

Juventus have won all their three group matches so far without conceding a goal. Few would bet against them maintaining their perfect record and sealing their progress to the next stage with two matches to spare.

Maxi Allegri’s men are also unbeaten in the domestic league, with a 1-1 draw against Genoa the only blemish on their record after 11 matches.

The Old Lady warmed up for the visit of United with a routine 3-1 win over Cagliari on
Saturday. Paulo Dybala, scorer of the only goal at Old Trafford, and Juan Cuadrado were on
the scoresheet, while Cristiano Ronaldo provided the assist for the former Chelsea man’s
goal.

 

