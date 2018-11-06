Blow by blow: Tottenham vs PSV Eindhoven

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Spurs are yet to taste victory in the elite European competition this season, having lost two and drawn one, and anything but a win on Tuesday will likely see them miss out on progression to the knockout stages.

Hugo Lloris’ sending off proved costly for Tottenham when the two clubs met in Holland as PSV snatched a late equaliser.

The World Cup winner will subsequently miss Tuesday’s outing so Paulo Gazzaniga is set to get his fifth start of the season.

Defender Jan Vertonghen and midfielder Victor Wanyama are certain to miss out through injury, while Mousa Dembele limped out of Saturday’s 3-2 win over Wolves and will need to be assessed.

Danny Rose and Eric Dier are rated as doubtful and need to come through late fitness tests to earn a spot in the squad.

PSV were the unfancied side when the draw was made in August but Tottenham’s failure to win games have provided hope of potentially dropping into the Europa League.

The Dutch outfit are flying domestically and sit top of the Eredivisie after winning all 11 of their games so far this term.

Winger Steven Bergwijn missed the first meeting on home soil but he is back to boost Mark van Bommel’s options.

