world soccer 6.11.2018 10:06 pm

Blow by blow: Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (L) holds off Inter Milan's Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko during the UEFA Champions League group B football match Inter Milan vs Barcelona on November 6, 2018 at San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti is looking forward to the home clash with Barcelona on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The Nerazzurri host the Spanish Champions in their Group B game on Tuesday night with a clean bill of health as they look to cement their second place in the table.

Zanetti knows it will be a tough encounter but says his side have everything to play for in the match.

“I expect a very difficult game, they have quality throughout the side but Inter have everything to aim for a win,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ll see a very different Barça [from the first game], they’ll go out and do the same because they never change their philosophy.

“They’ll want to control the game and we’ll need to counteract that.

“We started well at Camp Nou, but Barcelona made the most of their possession and scored at the right time. They went into the break 1-0 up and that was important.”

 

