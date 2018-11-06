Blow by blow: Inter Milan vs Barcelona

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Nerazzurri host the Spanish Champions in their Group B game on Tuesday night with a clean bill of health as they look to cement their second place in the table.

Zanetti knows it will be a tough encounter but says his side have everything to play for in the match.

“I expect a very difficult game, they have quality throughout the side but Inter have everything to aim for a win,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ll see a very different Barça [from the first game], they’ll go out and do the same because they never change their philosophy.

“They’ll want to control the game and we’ll need to counteract that.

“We started well at Camp Nou, but Barcelona made the most of their possession and scored at the right time. They went into the break 1-0 up and that was important.”

