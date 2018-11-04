Bayern to face Hertha away in tricky German Cup tie

After crashing to a shock 2-0 league defeat at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium in September, Niko Kovac’s Bayern will return to the capital in February for the next round of the cup.

The draw also threw up several all-Bundesliga ties as current league leaders Borussia Dortmund are at home against Werder Bremen, Schalke will host Fortuna Duesseldorf, who are joint bottom of the Bundesliga, while RB Leipzig face VfL Wolfsburg.

There will be a second division side in the quarter-finals as Duisburg have been drawn at home to Paderborn.

The teams met in the second Bundesliga on Saturday with hosts Duisburg running out 2-0 winners.

German Cup last 16 fixtures (to be played on February 5 or 6)

Hamburg v Nuremberg, Heidenheim v Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke 04 v Fortuna Duesseldorf, Holstein Kiel v Augsburg, Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich, Duisburg v Paderborn, Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen, RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg

