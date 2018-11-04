 
menu
world soccer 4.11.2018 09:19 pm

Bayern to face Hertha away in tricky German Cup tie

AFP
Bayern Munich's Dutch forward Arjen Robben (R) and Bayern Munich's German defender Niklas Suele celebrate their victory over Athens at the end of the UEFA Champions League football match between AEK Athens FC and FC Bayern Munchen at the OACA Spyros Louis stadium in Athens on October 23, 2018. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Bayern Munich's Dutch forward Arjen Robben (R) and Bayern Munich's German defender Niklas Suele celebrate their victory over Athens at the end of the UEFA Champions League football match between AEK Athens FC and FC Bayern Munchen at the OACA Spyros Louis stadium in Athens on October 23, 2018. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Bayern Munich will face a tricky away tie at Hertha Berlin, where they have already lost this season, in the German Cup following Sunday’s draw for the last 16.

After crashing to a shock 2-0 league defeat at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium in September, Niko Kovac’s Bayern will return to the capital in February for the next round of the cup.

The draw also threw up several all-Bundesliga ties as current league leaders Borussia Dortmund are at home against Werder Bremen, Schalke will host Fortuna Duesseldorf, who are joint bottom of the Bundesliga, while RB Leipzig face VfL Wolfsburg.

There will be a second division side in the quarter-finals as Duisburg have been drawn at home to Paderborn.

The teams met in the second Bundesliga on Saturday with hosts Duisburg running out 2-0 winners.

German Cup last 16 fixtures (to be played on February 5 or 6)

Hamburg v Nuremberg, Heidenheim v Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke 04 v Fortuna Duesseldorf, Holstein Kiel v Augsburg, Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich, Duisburg v Paderborn, Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen, RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.