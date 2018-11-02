 
world soccer 2.11.2018 11:39 am

Bayern’s Rafinha apologises over ‘Arab bomber’ Halloween costume

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (L) celebrates with Bayern Munich's Brazilian defender Rafinha after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between AEK Athens FC and FC Bayern Munchen at the OACA Spyros Louis stadium in Athens on October 23, 2018. (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

Bayern Munich’s Rafinha apologised Thursday for dressing up as an ‘Arab bomber’ for Halloween, saying he did not mean to hurt anyone’s feelings.

In an image posted on Bayern’s Twitter account, the Brazilian defender was seen dressed wearing a long Arabic shirt with a red and white checked headscarf, while carrying a package marked “caution”.

The botched costume sparked an uproar on social media, and the club subsequently deleted the photo.

Instead, Bayern retweeted Rafinha’s apology.

“Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes, it was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someones feelings,” wrote the Brazilian.

 

