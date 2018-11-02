Bayern’s Rafinha apologises over ‘Arab bomber’ Halloween costume

In an image posted on Bayern’s Twitter account, the Brazilian defender was seen dressed wearing a long Arabic shirt with a red and white checked headscarf, while carrying a package marked “caution”.

The botched costume sparked an uproar on social media, and the club subsequently deleted the photo.

Instead, Bayern retweeted Rafinha’s apology.

“Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes, it was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someones feelings,” wrote the Brazilian.

