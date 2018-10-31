 
world soccer 31.10.2018 03:05 pm

Percy Tau: I feel better and better

Jonty Mark
Percy Tau celebrates a goal with his Union Saint Gilloise teammates

The pacey forward believes he is growing into his role at Union Saint Gilloise in Belgium after his 3rd league goal of the season helped ensure a 2-0 home win over Germinal Beerschot on Tuesday evening.

Tau ran onto a fine pass from Faiz Selemani, and clipped the ball over the advancing goalkeeper before slamming it into an empty net to put his side 2-0 up in the 86th minute,

“Faïz’s pass was excellent and I’m very happy to be able to put it in the back of the net and ensure the win,” Tau said on the club’s official website after the game.

“It feels good after my winning goal of Saturday. We had a worse first half, but our coach changed tactics and it worked well, and I feel better and better at Union and in the system!”

Tau’s contribution followed a superb performance in Saturday’s 3-2 win over AFC Tubize, where he provided an assist six minutes from time, and then added a stoppage time winner to ensure a remarkable comeback for his side.

After the Beerschot game, according to the club’s official website, Tau was congratulated by club owner Tony Bloom, who is also chairman at Tau’s parent club, English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

“It is heartwarming!” added Tau.

 

