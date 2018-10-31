 
menu
world soccer 31.10.2018 03:01 pm

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

AFP
Crystal Palace's Ivorian-born English striker Wilfried Zaha / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK /

Crystal Palace's Ivorian-born English striker Wilfried Zaha / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK /

Wilfried Zaha claims he suffered racist abuse and threats to his family after he won a controversial penalty in Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Palace forward Zaha was clipped by Granit Xhaka in the closing minutes of Sunday’s Premier League clash, with Luka Milivojevic converting the spot-kick to end Arsenal’s 11-match winning run.

Following the match, Arsenal defender Xhaka said he thought the incident had been a “clear penalty”.

But Ivory Coast international Zaha once again found himself accused of diving by fans on the internet, following several previous high-profile claims that he was guilty of simulation.

Zaha took to social media to defend himself, but subsequently revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday that the abuse had escalated.

“For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family I wish you and your families the best too x p.s my life is still very good despite your hate,” Zaha wrote.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Slow starts still worry Arsenal boss Emery after Wolves draw 12.11.2018
Thierry Henry named new Monaco coach 13.10.2018
Tearful Morata earns win for Chelsea as Arsenal roll past Qarabag 5.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.