De Gea focussed on playing not contract talks

The 27-year-old has been linked in recent days with a move to Italian champions Juventus.

However, whilst United manager Jose Mourinho professed on Friday to fearing de Gea would reject a new deal — United have an option to extend the present one to 2020 — the player himself said he is focussed on what goes on on the pitch.

“You have to be focused on what’s important,” he told Sky Sports.

“What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction.

“What matters is focusing on football.

“You don’t have time to think about things that aren’t as important as football and the points that are at stake in the games that we have to win and do well in.”

It is not the first time de Gea’s future at Old Trafford has been cast in doubt since he signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £18.9million ($24million).

He was close to joining Real Madrid before a proposed move to the Bernabeu collapsed in 2015.

However, de Gea said he is settled in Manchester.

“I’ve been at the club for eight seasons now. I’m very happy here,” he said.

“I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club.”

Juventus have become past masters at snapping up talented players for nothing — Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer from Real Madrid excepted — in recent years.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, Bayern Munich midfielder Sami Khedira, Barcelona full-back Dani Alves and Athletic Bilbao striker Fernando Llorente all joined on free transfers at some point although the latter two have since moved on.

