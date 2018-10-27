 
world soccer 27.10.2018

De Gea focussed on playing not contract talks

AFP
Spain's goalkeeper David De Gea eyes the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Spain and Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Spain's goalkeeper David De Gea eyes the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Spain and Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 25, 2018.

David de Gea says he will not allow talks over a new contract with Manchester United to distract him, the Spanish international goalkeeper told Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has been linked in recent days with a move to Italian champions Juventus.

However, whilst United manager Jose Mourinho professed on Friday to fearing de Gea would reject a new deal — United have an option to extend the present one to 2020 — the player himself said he is focussed on what goes on on the pitch.

“You have to be focused on what’s important,” he told Sky Sports.

“What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction.

“What matters is focusing on football.

“You don’t have time to think about things that aren’t as important as football and the points that are at stake in the games that we have to win and do well in.”

It is not the first time de Gea’s future at Old Trafford has been cast in doubt since he signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £18.9million ($24million).

He was close to joining Real Madrid before a proposed move to the Bernabeu collapsed in 2015.

However, de Gea said he is settled in Manchester.

“I’ve been at the club for eight seasons now. I’m very happy here,” he said.

“I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club.”

Juventus have become past masters at snapping up talented players for nothing — Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer from Real Madrid excepted —  in recent years.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, Bayern Munich midfielder Sami Khedira, Barcelona full-back Dani Alves and Athletic Bilbao striker Fernando Llorente all joined on free transfers at some point although the latter two have since moved on.

