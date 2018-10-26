 
world soccer 26.10.2018 10:38 am

Marcelo delivers Real boost ahead of Clasico against Barcelona

AFP
Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (C) is helped to leave the pitch after resulting injured during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Viktoria Plzen at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 23, 2018. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo trained on Thursday, according to pictures posted by the club, and could be fit to face Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday.

Marcelo took a kick to his right ankle late on during Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, casting doubt over his involvement in the upcoming Clasico at Camp Nou.

However, photos published on the club website showed Marcelo training, and playing with the ball, without any visible strapping around his foot.

Marcelo insisted he was “fine” after the Champions League match at Santiago Bernabeu but the Brazilian underwent tests on Wednesday.

His recovery would be a boost to Madrid, who face Barca after winning just one of their last six games in all competitions.

 

