Marcelo delivers Real boost ahead of Clasico against Barcelona

Marcelo took a kick to his right ankle late on during Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, casting doubt over his involvement in the upcoming Clasico at Camp Nou.

However, photos published on the club website showed Marcelo training, and playing with the ball, without any visible strapping around his foot.

Marcelo insisted he was “fine” after the Champions League match at Santiago Bernabeu but the Brazilian underwent tests on Wednesday.

His recovery would be a boost to Madrid, who face Barca after winning just one of their last six games in all competitions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.