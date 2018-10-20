Dortmund want to secure free-scoring Alcacer switch

Alcacer has been on fire with ten goals in seven games for both Dortmund and Spain since joining Borussia on loan for the rest of the season.

“We have not talked to the player or his agent, but basically it looks good,” Dortmund’s sports director Michael Zorc told Sky before Saturday’s away league game at Stuttgart.

After a flurry of goals, Dortmund are now eager to complete the permanent transfer from Barcelona and extend Alcacer’s stay past June.

“Dortmund has already told us that they will make use of the purchase option for Alcacer,” said Barcelona’s managing director Oscar Grau.

The deal is set to cost Dortmund 23 million euros ($26.5m), plus five million in bonuses.

Alcacer claimed a hat-trick of goals for Dortmund a fortnight ago, then scored three times in two games while on international duty with Spain.

