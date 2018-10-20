 
Dortmund want to secure free-scoring Alcacer switch

AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 5, 2017 Barcelona's Spanish forward Paco Alcacer celebrates after scoring a second goal during the UEFA Champions League football match FC Barcelona vs Sporting CP at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Alcacer will go out on loan to German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, the club announced on August 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE

Borussia Dortmund are set to complete the signing of hot-shot Spain striker Paco Alcacer from Barcelona on a permanent deal, it was confirmed on Saturday.

Alcacer has been on fire with ten goals in seven games for both Dortmund and Spain since joining Borussia on loan for the rest of the season.

“We have not talked to the player or his agent, but basically it looks good,” Dortmund’s sports director Michael Zorc told Sky before Saturday’s away league game at Stuttgart.

After a flurry of goals, Dortmund are now eager to complete the permanent transfer from Barcelona and extend Alcacer’s stay past June.

“Dortmund has already told us that they will make use of the purchase option for Alcacer,” said Barcelona’s managing director Oscar Grau.

The deal is set to cost Dortmund 23 million euros ($26.5m), plus five million in bonuses.

Alcacer claimed a hat-trick of goals for Dortmund a fortnight ago, then scored three times in two games while on international duty with Spain.

 

