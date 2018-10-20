 
menu
world soccer 20.10.2018 01:20 pm

Live report: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge in London on September 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge in London on September 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Chelsea have certainly been enjoying life under Maurizio Sarri.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

They have won six of their eight matches this season, with draws against ​West Ham United and ​Liverpool being the only times they have dropped points.

Superstar ​Eden Hazard is in the best form of his life, and will be eager to continue to shine on Saturday.

He has seven goals and three assists to his name already this season, and will undoubtedly have a huge part to play in the upcoming match.

By contrast, United’s start to the season has been tumultuous to say the least.

The ongoing power struggle between Mourinho and ​Paul Pogba has dominated headlines, while there have been reports suggesting Mourinho is just one more poor performance away from losing his job.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.