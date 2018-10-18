 
Pochettino happy with Spurs squad despite no signings

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino awaits kick off in the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on September 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has no regrets over failing to add to his squad in the close season, saying his team’s impressive start to the Premier League campaign justifies the decision.

Spurs, who became the first side not to make a summer signing since the transfer window was established, have equalled their best-ever start in the Premier League, with 18 points from eight games.

Chairman Daniel Levy hinted this week in a meeting with the Tottenham fans that he was content with the club’s summer activity and Pochettino agreed with him.

“It was difficult to achieve the player we needed,” Pochettino said. “That was impossible. I was happy and am happy with the squad that I have, 25 players.

“We have no regrets, we are happy. When we started the season with three games that we won and we were up at the top of the table people were talking in a different way, ‘Oh how clever are Tottenham because they keep all the squad from last season’.

“After we lost some games all the alarms started to make a big impact in the perception. But I need to remind everyone that this is our best start after eight games, it is the best start in the Premier League for Tottenham.”

Tottenham resume their Premier League campaign with a trip across London to West Ham on Saturday and Pochettino’s injury problems appear to be easing.

Midfielders Christian Eriksen and Mousa Dembele are fit again but Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen are still missing.

“It was a good time for us (the international break) because we are going to recover a few players like Christian and Mousa Dembele,” Pochettino said.

“Still maybe 10 days more for Dele Alli and Danny Rose is the same, one week more. Jan Vertonghen is a little bit longer.

“But the most important thing is that we start to recover players. It will be a tough month of competition for us.”

 

