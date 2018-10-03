Blow by blow: Napoli vs Liverpool

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Reds had enjoyed a perfect start before Chelsea knocked them out of the EFL Cup last week and were then held to a 1-1 draw by the Blues at Stamford Bridge in the league on Saturday.

They still travel to Naples in good shape and are looking to make it two wins out of two in Europe following a dramatic 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their opener last month.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are being tipped to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this term but also have aspirations in Europe as they look to make up for May’s defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Daniel Sturridge scored in the victory over PSG and was the late hero with a stunning strike to salvage the draw against Chelsea so will be pushing to start at the Stadio San Paolo, while Naby Keita could also come back into midfield.

Elsewhere, Klopp could freshen things up, with a home game against Manchester City to come in the Premier League on Sunday, with Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho among those under consideration for starts.

Napoli have started the season well and are second in Serie A although they lost 3-1 to leaders Juventus on Saturday, while they picked up a goalless draw at Red Star Belgrade in their Group C opener last month.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.