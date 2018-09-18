 
menu
world soccer 18.9.2018 09:29 pm

Blow by blow: Liverpool vs PSG

Liverpool's midfielder Mohamed Salah, pictured on April 4, 2018, is only seven goals short of equalling Liverpool legend Ian Rush's club record mark of 47

Liverpool's midfielder Mohamed Salah, pictured on April 4, 2018, is only seven goals short of equalling Liverpool legend Ian Rush's club record mark of 47

A blockbuster Champions League clash takes place at Anfield on Tuesday night as Liverpool play host to Paris Saint-Germain.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Both clubs have a perfect domestic record this season, having won all five of their respective league matches, and the duo will be hoping to keep that momentum going in their Group C opener.

The Reds made it to the Champions League final in the previous campaign – losing out to Real Madrid in the final – whilst PSG were knocked out at the last-16 stage by Los Blancos.

Jurgen Klopp has tinkered with his squad at times this term and he could recall captain Jordan Henderson in place of either summer arrival Naby Keita or Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored his first away Premier League goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Tottenham.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino was forced off against Spurs after suffering an eye injury but he is expected to start against Les Parisiens alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

PSG have been in clinical mood in front of goal this season, having found the back of the net 17 times in Ligue 1, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scoring 11 between them.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.