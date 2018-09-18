Blow by blow: Liverpool vs PSG

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Both clubs have a perfect domestic record this season, having won all five of their respective league matches, and the duo will be hoping to keep that momentum going in their Group C opener.

The Reds made it to the Champions League final in the previous campaign – losing out to Real Madrid in the final – whilst PSG were knocked out at the last-16 stage by Los Blancos.

Jurgen Klopp has tinkered with his squad at times this term and he could recall captain Jordan Henderson in place of either summer arrival Naby Keita or Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored his first away Premier League goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Tottenham.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino was forced off against Spurs after suffering an eye injury but he is expected to start against Les Parisiens alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

PSG have been in clinical mood in front of goal this season, having found the back of the net 17 times in Ligue 1, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scoring 11 between them.

