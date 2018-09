Vasco midfielder Bruno Silva suffered a head injury near the end of Saturday’s game in Brasilia after a clash of heads with a team-mate, and briefly lost consciousness.

Medics took the decision to transport him to hospital, but the ambulance refused to start.

Players then joined forces to help push the stricken ambulance off the pitch at the Mane Garrincha Stadium.

Watch as players push the ambulance off the field:

