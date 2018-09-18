Live report: Inter Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Nerazzurri last appeared in Europe’s elite tournament in the 2011-2012 season – exiting at the last-16 stage at the hands of Marseille – but they finally return to the prestigious event.

Both teams head into the contest off the back of defeats, with Inter suffering a shock 1-0 defeat away at Parma in Serie A whilst Tottenham were beaten 2-1 at home to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Luciano Spalletti’s men are now winless in their last four home matches across all competitions – a poor run which includes three defeats and stretches back more than five months.

Spurs have suffered a dip in form over the past few weeks and they arrive in Italy on the back of successive 2-1 defeats to Watford and the Reds, results which have seen the club drop to sixth in the league.

