world soccer 17.9.2018 04:05 pm

Zlatan celebrates 500th career goal in style

Phakaaathi Reporter
World Cup-bound?: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the third active player to score 500 career goals.

The man, known for his bold statements, reached the milestone through a spectacular volley in LA Galaxy’s win against Toronto this past weekend.

He joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players with 500 or more senior club and international goals

Ibrahimovic posted a picture of himself after the game with a caption that reads: Zlatan God of Goals 500.

