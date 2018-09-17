Zlatan celebrates 500th career goal in style

The man, known for his bold statements, reached the milestone through a spectacular volley in LA Galaxy’s win against Toronto this past weekend.

He joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players with 500 or more senior club and international goals

Ibrahimovic posted a picture of himself after the game with a caption that reads: Zlatan God of Goals 500.

