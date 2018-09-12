 
menu
world soccer 12.9.2018 04:58 pm

Russian World Cup hero Cheryshev in doping probe

AFP
Denis Cheryshev of Valencia reacts after he fails to score during the La Liga match between Levante UD and Valencia CF at Ciutat de Valencia on September 2, 2018 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Denis Cheryshev of Valencia reacts after he fails to score during the La Liga match between Levante UD and Valencia CF at Ciutat de Valencia on September 2, 2018 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Spain’s anti-doping agency said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into Valencia’s Russian striker Denis Cheryshev, one of the revelations of the 2018 World Cup.

The announcement comes after a Russian publication quoted the player’s father, Dmitri, as saying in June 2017 that Cheryshev had received growth hormone injections when he played at Spanish side Villarreal.

Dmitri Cheryshev has since said his statements have been twisted by reporters, while the player himself insists his conscience is clear.

Without a medical exemption, the use of growth hormones is considered doping and is punishable with a ban of up to four years.

“An investigation has been opened to get more information regarding this case,” a spokesman for Spain’s anti-doping agency AEPSAD told AFP.

“The investigation is being carried out in cooperation with Russia’s anti-doping agency and in permanent contact with the World Anti-Doping Agency which is aware of the affair and will be informed of the conclusions,” the spokesman said, adding it was too soon to draw conclusions.

Cheryshev, who scored four goals in five World Cup games for Russia as they reached the quarter finals, had denied any wrongdoing.

“On my side, everything has been honest and I think there will be no problem,” he told Russian sports daily Sport-Express.

“I think we’d better leave this case in the hands of medics, who have done everything right,” he told Sport Express.

The 27-year-old striker joined Valencia in August on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

 

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Preview: Uruguay vs Russia 25.6.2018
Coquelin backs Arsenal to beat Spurs 10.2.2018
Watch: Malaga goalkeeper score awesome own goal 3.3.2016

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.